Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Israeli home demolitions in east Jerusalem spiked

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:14 IST
Report: Israeli home demolitions in east Jerusalem spiked

Jerusalem, Jan 16 (AP) Israeli authorities demolished homes in Palestinian areas of east Jerusalem at a significantly higher rate in 2019 than the previous year, according to an Israeli advocacy group. In a new report, Ir Amim said 104 housing units were demolished in 2019, compared() to 72 units in 2018. The 44% spike also ends what had been a decline in demolitions between 2016 and 2018.

Aviv Tatarsky, the Ir Amim researcher who wrote the report released Wednesday, said the group found that only 7% of housing units advanced by city planners last year were for Palestinian neighborhoods. Palestinians make up about a third of Jerusalem's population. “The situation in east Jerusalem has been very bad last year,” he said.

Israel says the houses being demolished were built illegally, and it says the demolitions are court sanctioned. But the Palestinians say they face a severe housing crisis fueled by Israel's reluctance to issue building permits. In a statement, the city of Jerusalem said all of its “enforcement operations” are conducted according to the law.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, lands the Palestinians want for their future state. Israel annexed east Jerusalem that year in a move not recognized internationally and considers the entire city its capital. Shortly after capturing east Jerusalem, Israel expanded the municipal boundaries to take in large areas of vacant land on which it later constructed Jewish settlements, considered by Israel to be neighborhoods of its capital. At the same time, it sharply limited the expansion of Palestinian neighborhoods, forcing many in the increasingly crowded areas to build illegally. (AP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Mali attack kills 15 in Fulani village

Bamako, Jan 16 AFP Fifteen people have been killed in an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, security and local officials said on Thursday, in a fresh bout of apparent ethnic violence in the war-torn country. Armed men attacked Sind...

Turkey's Anadolu says one of its employees detained in Egypt released

One of four employees of Turkeys state-owned Anadolu news agency detained in a raid by security forces in Egypt has been released, the companys general manager said on Thursday. The development came a day after Turkey summoned a senior Egyp...

Pelosi warns Senate not to be Trump's 'henchmen' in trial

Washington, Jan 16 AP The Senate opens its historic proceedings against President Donald Trump on Thursday with a formal reading of the articles of impeachment by House prosecutors, followed by the arrival at the Capitol of Chief Justice Jo...

UK's Johnson picks Bank of England governor to climate role

London, Jan 16 AP Britains prime minister has appointed outgoing Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to a special advisory role ahead of the U.N. climate change conference to be held in Scotland in November. Boris Johnson said Carney will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020