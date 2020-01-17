Russia denies bombing civilian targets in Syria's Idlib - RIA
Russia's Ministry of Defence on Thursday denied media reports that it had bombed civilian targets in the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib province, saying there had been no military flights since a ceasefire was introduced on Jan.9, RIA reported.
"Reports by a number of outlets about shelling allegedly by Russian aviation on civilian targets in the Idlib de-escalation zone does not correspond to reality," Russian major-general Yury Borenkov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Ministry of Defence
- Russia
- Syria
- Russian
- Idlib
