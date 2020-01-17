Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Egypt orders release of Turkish news agency employees in Cairo after raid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 03:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 02:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Egypt orders release of Turkish news agency employees in Cairo after raid
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt's public prosecutor's office said on Thursday it had ordered the release of five people detained following a raid on Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency office in Cairo, and the company confirmed one employee had been freed.

Two Turks were to be handed over to the Egyptian embassy and deported after questioning, while three Egyptians were to be released on a 10,000 Egyptian pound ($630) bail, the prosecutor said in a statement. On Wednesday, Turkey had summoned Egypt's charge d'affaires to deliver a protest about the raid and detentions.

Egypt, in turn, summoned Turkey's charge d'affaires, Egyptian media reported on Thursday. Ankara's relations with Cairo have been frosty since the Egyptian army ousted Muslim Brotherhood president Mohammed Mursi, an ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in 2013. The two countries have also been at odds over maritime jurisdiction and offshore resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

Anadolu said just one Turkish national had been detained and later released after the raid. "Hilmi Balci, one of our four employees detained in Egypt, has been released. We expect the others to be released on bail," Anadolu quoted its general manager Senol Kazanci as saying.

The Egyptian interior ministry said the location of the raid - which it said was flat - had been used to produce false and "negative" information. It accused Turkey and the banned Muslim Brotherhood of being behind "adverse activity" at the flat. Egypt's State Information Service, which accredits foreign media, said Anadolu had no legal status in the country since 2013.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned the raid as "an act of violence" against Anadolu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon gets new request to build roughly 270 miles of Trump border wall

The Pentagon has received a new request from within the Trump administration to build roughly 270 miles 435 km of wall on the border with Mexico and is evaluating its cost and viability, a senior Defense Department official said on Thursday...

U.S. weighs sending Brazilian migrants to Mexico amid spike in arrests

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS has considered sending Brazilian migrants crossing the border from Mexico back there to await their U.S. court hearings, according to a U.S. official and a Mexican official familiar with the disc...

ISRO's GSAT-30 satellite launched from French Guiana

Indias high power communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services was launched successfully by Arianespace rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, th...

Wildfire-hit countries in need of new strategies to tame burning threat

By Laurie Goering PARIS, Jan 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Wildfires around the world are surging in number, size, strength and destruction, driven partly by global warming, while ever more people and their homes lie in the path of danger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020