Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel strikes Gaza for second day after incendiary balloons: army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gazacity
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 04:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 04:47 IST
Israel strikes Gaza for second day after incendiary balloons: army

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories), Jan 17 (AFP) Israeli forces struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip for a second consecutive day Thursday, the army said, saying it was in response to incendiary balloons launched from the strip. "A short while ago, an (Israeli) attack helicopter struck an infrastructure used for underground activities of the Hamas terror organization in the northern Gaza Strip," an army statement said.

It said the strike was in response to balloons with attached explosive devices floated across the border during the day. Such balloons are used to try and start fires in the Israeli farmlands and neighbourhoods near the border.

A security source in the Palestinian enclave confirmed the strike had hit a base belonging to the military wing of Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, with no injuries reported. On Wednesday evening, Israeli forces struck Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliation for four rockets fired from the strip.

Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and allied militant groups since 2008. (AFP) CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to serve on Fed

President Donald Trump will pick two economists, Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, the White House said on Thursday.Trump has been critical of the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump put in th...

Journalist manhandled during former Kerala DGP Senkumar's press conference

A journalist was manhandled here on Thursday for asking former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar about leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithalas remark that appointment of the IPS officer during the tenure of the previous Congress...

FACTBOX-Four rules senators should follow during Trump's impeachment trial

U.S. senators are expected to hear opening statements next week in the impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on charges he abused his powers and obstructed a congressional inquiry into his effort to press...

Gay inmates tie the knot inside Cyprus prison

Former heroin addict Kevork Tontian met the man he wanted to spend the rest of his life behind bars. And not even his freedom was enough to keep him away from Wemson Gabral da Costa. Tontian, a Cypriot, says that after being released from C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020