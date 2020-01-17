Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bilateral relations at that time will decide Imran Khan's visit to India for SCO: Pak sources

A day after India said it will invite all SCO members for the upcoming 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisations summit, Pakistan on Friday said that the country is waiting for an official invitation and indicated that the Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the neighboring country will depend on bilateral relations between the two countries at that time.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 15:46 IST
Bilateral relations at that time will decide Imran Khan's visit to India for SCO: Pak sources
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

A day after India said it will invite all SCO members for the upcoming 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisations summit, Pakistan on Friday said that the country is waiting for an official invitation and indicated that the Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the neighboring country will depend on bilateral relations between the two countries at that time. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government sources said that Islamabad is committed to the SCO mechanism.

"Let the invite come at first, whenever the invite comes, we will consider that in lieu of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and our bilateral relations with India, at that time. We reiterate once again, We are committed to the SCO mechanism," said government sources on PM Imran Khan's participation at the SCO's Head of Government's summit in India. India for the first time will host the next meeting of the SCO members states' heads of government later this year.

In June 2019, Prime Minister Modi and Khan attended the SCO summit in Bishkek. During the summit, Modi made a veiled attack on Pakistan while addressing the plenary session, stating that the countries which support and finance terrorism must be held accountable. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while addressing a weekly briefing on Thursday, said that all heads of the government of member states including Prime Minister Imran Khan will be invited as per the standard procedure.The SCO is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai. The SCO currently comprises eight Member States -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership -- Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia -- and six "Dialogue Partners" -- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-It's a boy! Paternity leave looms for Japanese minister Koizumi

Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has said he will take paternity leave in a rare move for a Japanese man, announced on Friday the birth of his first child a boy. Koizumi, son of charismatic former prime minister Junichiro...

Counsellors, defence team of Nirbhaya convicts taking 'advantage' of loopholes in Delhi's law, jail manual: NCW chief

National Commission for Women NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday accused the counsellors and the defence team of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts of playing with the system and taking advantage of the loopholes in law and jail manual of Delhi...

ATK hope for fresh impetus, look to return to winning ways

A merger announcement with the century old club Mohun Bagan likely to boost their fan base, ATK will play with fresh impetus when they face leaders FC Goa in an Indian Super League clash here on Saturday. ATKs principal owners R P Sanjiv Go...

Unnao rape case: HC refuses to suspend Kuldeep Sengar's jail term, seeks CBI's reply on appeal

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017, failed to get any interim relief on Friday from the Delhi High Court which refused to suspend his sentence and sought CBIs respo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020