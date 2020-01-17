Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare Edward VIII coin bought for million pounds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:33 IST
Rare Edward VIII coin bought for million pounds
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A rare 1937 Edward VIII sovereign coin has been bought by a private collector for 1 million pounds ($1.31 million), making it the most expensive British coin ever. The coin was one of six prepared by the Royal Mint when Edward became king in 1936 and was due to be mass-produced for general circulation from Jan. 1 1937.

But he abdicated in December 1936 - quitting his job asking - to marry American divorcee, Wallis Simpson, meaning that production was canceled and coinage with his face on never entered circulation. Edward VIII insisted that the portrait show his left side, which he preferred, breaking the tradition of each new monarch facing the opposite direction to their predecessor.

He wanted to show his parting to break up an otherwise solid fringe of hair, the Royal Mint said. The coin is a sovereign: a type of gold coin with a face value of one pound. It is no longer in circulation but is still accepted as legal tender in Britain.

Made from 22-carat gold, it is slightly smaller and lighter than a modern pound coin, measuring 22 millimeters in diameter and weighing 7.98 grams. "The Edward VIII Sovereign is one of the rarest and most collectible coins in the world, so it's no surprise that it has set a new record for British coinage," said Rebecca Morgan, head of collector services for the 1,100-year-old Royal Mint.

Of the six originally struck, four are in museums and institutions and two are privately owned. Their existence was not widely known until 1970, as they were locked away and not treated as part of the Royal Mint museum's collection, because of the sensitivity of Edward's abdication.

The Royal Mint sourced this particular coin from a collector in the United States to bring it back to Britain for the new buyer. ($1 = 0.7660 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

2 women labourers killed, 2 severely injured in mishap

Two women labourers were killed on the spot and two severely injured when an overloaded tractor trailer carrying 12 workers overturned at Jonnalagadda village Krishna district on Friday, police said. The other injured were rushed to the Na...

HC sets aside ex-Delhi law minister Jitender Tomar's election in 2015 polls for false declaration

The Delhi High Court Friday held as void the election of former law minister Jitender Singh Tomar to the legislative assembly in 2015 polls for furnishing false information of his educational qualification in the nomination papers. The cour...

Reliance Industries reports 13.5 pc rise in Q3 net profit to a record Rs 11,640 cr on higher earnings from retail, telecom business.

Reliance Industries reports 13.5 pc rise in Q3 net profit to a record Rs 11,640 cr on higher earnings from retail, telecom business....

Rabada slammed by Holding, Pietersen after celebration ban

Port Elizabeth, Jan 17 AFP Kagiso Rabada was criticised by former West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding and ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday after incurring a ban which will put him out of the fourth and final Test agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020