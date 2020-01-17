Russia: Iran was spooked by reports of U.S. F-35s when it downed airliner

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Iran's accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week this month occurred at a time when Tehran was spooked by reports of advanced U.S. stealth fighters in the area.

"There were at least six (U.S.) F-35 fighters in the air in the Iranian border area (at the time). This information has yet to be verified, but I'd like to underline the edginess that always accompanies such situations," Lavrov said.

