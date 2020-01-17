Left Menu
China's 'ethnic unity' law aims at complete sinicisation of Tibetan plateau, says CTA

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has condemned a new law mandating 'ethnic unity' in state and social institutions in Tibet, describing it as a measure of ethnic cleansing aimed at complete sinicisation of the plateau.

  • Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh)
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:09 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:09 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has condemned a new law mandating 'ethnic unity' in state and social institutions in Tibet, describing it as a measure of ethnic cleansing aimed at complete sinicisation of the plateau. Passed by the People's Congress of Tibet last week and set to take effect on May 1, the legislation states that Tibet has been an inalienable part of China since ancient times and all ethnic groups in the region must work together to uphold national unity and combat separatism.

CTA's Information Secretary TG Arya has criticised the legislation as a gross violation of the international law and the Chinese constitution. "What China could not achieve through the sixty years of occupation and repression, now they are trying to achieve it through repressive law. The law aims to achieve complete sinicization of the Tibetan plateau through ethnic cleansing. China finds Tibetan language, religion and culture as the main barrier to achieving complete control over the land," Arya told ANI.

Arya said that through the legislation, China "wants to gain legitimacy to diminish the Tibetan ethnicity through systematic state-sponsored migration of Han Chinese into Tibet. It is a gross violation of international law and the Chinese constitution to deny the Tibetans of their proper identity." He warned that the new ethnic identity law in Tibet forebodes difficult and harsh times for the Tibetans in Tibet.

The law calls upon Tibet's population to strengthen 'ethnic unity' and take a stand against separatism. It calls on all levels of government, companies, community organisations, villages, schools, military groups, and religious activity centres to work together for ethnic unity. The Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has also condemned the Bill and urges the international community and the UN to intervene. (ANI)

