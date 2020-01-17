Pak Navy Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

Pakistan Navy Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was promoted to the rank of Rear-Admiral on Friday. Abbasi had got commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy back in 1991. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad, as per a release by the Pakistan Navy.

The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS MUNSIF, PNS KHAIBAR, and Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron. He has also performed duties as Directing Staff at the National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has been appointed to perform duties as Flag Officer Sea Training at Karachi. (ANI)

