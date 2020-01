Mozambique's Prime Minister do Rosário retains position in new cabinet

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi kept Carlos Agostinho do Rosário as prime minister as well as Adriano Maleiane as minister of finance in a new cabinet announced on Friday.

Ernesto Tonela also retained his position as minister for mineral resources and energy.

