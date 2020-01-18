Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Fashion's bad boy Jean Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 00:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 00:34 IST
UPDATE 1-Fashion's bad boy Jean Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad boy", said on Friday that a fashion show in Paris next week would be his last.

Gaultier, 67, did not detail what would happen to his namesake brand, owned by private Spanish fashion and fragrance group Puig, only saying in a brief statement that it would continue to exist. "I will be celebrating my 50th anniversary in fashion with a major Haute Couture fashion show," Gaultier said in short statement.

"Be reassured that Gaultier Paris will go on, with a new project which I am the instigator, and that will be revealed to you very soon," he said. His fashion firm could not be reached for further comment on whether Gaultier would be appointing a successor as creative chief, or what his plans were.

The affable Frenchman, who will be celebrating his 50-year-career in the industry with his swansong runway show next week, brought an often elusive sense of fun to the world of fashion. Some of his tongue-in-cheek collections in recent years included one themed around cigarettes, which he presented as a dig at overly moralistic attitudes.

Gaultier, who has also designed costumes for films and co-presented cult television show Eurotrash, has long been known for pushing boundaries in fashion, blurring the lines between men's and women's clothing. One of the few household names in high fashion, Gaultier Gaultier emerged as one of the leading young talents in French fashion during the early 1980s, shaking up the establishment with wild designs drawn from street culture, punk and the gay club scene.

His reputation as a provocateur brought him both fame and contempt from other fashion designers. He is best known for some of his sexy designs and stage costumes, including a conical bra worn by singer Madonna, as well as the sailor-style, white and blue striped tops that Gaultier often wears himself. In recent years he had dropped more regular collections, focusing on producing one-of-a-kind ranges presented during Haute Couture fashion weeks in Paris.

His brand still produces perfumes. Gaultier made his first steps in the industry as an apprentice of French designer Pierre Cardin in the 1970s, going on to present his first individual collection in 1976.

He later also worked as a designer for Hermes, which used to own a large stake in his label before selling it to Puig in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and a crowd of some 10,000 protesters marched in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Friday before many of them head to Davos next week to challenge political and business leaders to combat the climate crisis. The ...

Pakistan condemns CDS Rawat's remarks on fighting terror and de-radicalisation camps in Kashmir

Pakistan on Friday condemned the statements of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat where he suggested de-radicalisation camps for radicalised youths in the Kashmir Valley and a concerted effort to tackle terrorism globally. Sp...

UPDATE 2-Days before Grammys, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct'

The organizers of the Grammy Awards have removed their new president and chief executive after an allegation of misconduct, leaving the organization in disarray 10 days before the annual music industry showcase.While saying that the Jan. 26...

UPDATE 1-Judge slashes $8 bln Risperdal award against Johnson & Johnson to $6.8 mln

A Pennsylvania judge on Friday slashed to 6.8 million from 8 billion a punitive damages award against Johnson Johnson for allegedly failing to warn men that they could grow breasts by using its antipsychotic drug Risperdal.The decision by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020