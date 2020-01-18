Left Menu
People News Roundup: Jean Paul Gaultier bids farewell to catwalk; Prince Harry's first public appearance and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Fashion's bad boy Jean Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad boy", said on Friday that a fashion show in Paris next week would be his last. Gaultier, 67, did not detail what would happen to his namesake brand, owned by private Spanish fashion and fragrance group Puig, only saying in a brief statement that it would continue to exist. "I will be celebrating my 50th anniversary in fashion with a major Haute Couture fashion show," Gaultier said in short statement.

UK's Prince Harry appears in public for first time since royal split

Britain's Prince Harry made his first public appearance on Thursday since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the wishes of her grandson and his American wife Meghan to step back from their senior royal roles and seek a more independent future. The prince, sixth-in-line to the throne, watched children playing rugby league in the back garden of Buckingham Palace ahead of making the draw for the sport's World Cup next year.

Judge in Weinstein rape trial says case is not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement

Four men and three women were chosen on Thursday as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader statement about the #MeToo movement. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges in New York of assaulting two women and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Demi Lovato to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

U.S. pop singer Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of next month's Super Bowl in Miami, the National Football League said on Thursday. The Feb. 2 performance will mark the Grammy-nominated singer's first appearance on the Super Bowl stage, which in recent years has been graced by artists Gladys Knight, Pink, Luke Bryan, and Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande sued by hip hop artist who says she stole hit single '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande and more than a half-dozen songwriters were sued for copyright infringement on Thursday by a hip hop artist who says the pop star's 2019 Grammy-nominated single "7 Rings" was plagiarized from a song he recorded two years earlier. Josh Stone, who performs under the moniker DOT, says in his lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in New York, that "highly regarded musicology experts" have concluded that Grande's hit copied his song "You Need It, I Got It."

