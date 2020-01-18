Elegant Kim Jones collection stars on Dior menswear runway

Sleek double-breasted suits, luxurious patterns, and silky fabrics mingled to celebrate tailoring in a timeless menswear collection at the Christian Dior catwalk in Paris on Friday. For one of the most anticipated shows of the week, Dior erected a gigantic tent in the middle of Place de la Concorde, overshadowing its Egyptian obelisk.

David and Victoria Beckham sat front row alongside Robert Pattinson and Kate Moss to watch models parading across the top of a series of plastic, see-through boxes emitting colorful smoke. The collection, designed by Kim Jones, featured a collection of heavy coats, long silky shirts, paisley motifs and embroideries in shades of grey and blue.

Jones revisited Christian Dior trademarks in the form of the Toile de Joy on a silky shirt and the Oblique canvas with a new version of the iconic Saddle bag. "Classy, elegant, expensive," French model Robin Avignon said to describe the collection after the show where he wore a greyish aviator jacket over striped pants.

Some models wore bi-colored bomber jackets in a more casual look but always with a pair of long gloves to add a vintage touch. Jewel - metallic necklaces and brooches with metallic tassels - adorned this winter collection. Jones, who has collaborated with the artist Daniel Arsham, KAWS and Hajime Sorayama, paid tribute to late British punk stylist Judy Blame, with whom he once worked while at the helm of Louis Vuitton menswear.

The Paris menswear fashion week runs through Sunday.

