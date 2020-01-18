Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elegant Kim Jones collection stars on Dior menswear runway

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 03:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 03:00 IST
Elegant Kim Jones collection stars on Dior menswear runway
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sleek double-breasted suits, luxurious patterns, and silky fabrics mingled to celebrate tailoring in a timeless menswear collection at the Christian Dior catwalk in Paris on Friday. For one of the most anticipated shows of the week, Dior erected a gigantic tent in the middle of Place de la Concorde, overshadowing its Egyptian obelisk.

David and Victoria Beckham sat front row alongside Robert Pattinson and Kate Moss to watch models parading across the top of a series of plastic, see-through boxes emitting colorful smoke. The collection, designed by Kim Jones, featured a collection of heavy coats, long silky shirts, paisley motifs and embroideries in shades of grey and blue.

Jones revisited Christian Dior trademarks in the form of the Toile de Joy on a silky shirt and the Oblique canvas with a new version of the iconic Saddle bag. "Classy, elegant, expensive," French model Robin Avignon said to describe the collection after the show where he wore a greyish aviator jacket over striped pants.

Some models wore bi-colored bomber jackets in a more casual look but always with a pair of long gloves to add a vintage touch. Jewel - metallic necklaces and brooches with metallic tassels - adorned this winter collection. Jones, who has collaborated with the artist Daniel Arsham, KAWS and Hajime Sorayama, paid tribute to late British punk stylist Judy Blame, with whom he once worked while at the helm of Louis Vuitton menswear.

The Paris menswear fashion week runs through Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Trump criticizes Virginia gun control measures, says rights under 'attack'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States Constitution, which gives Americans the right to keep and bear firearms, was being attacked in the state of Virginia.Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Gr...

Facebook must disclose app records for Massachusetts probe, judge rules

Facebook Inc has been ordered by a Massachusetts judge to turn over materials to that states attorney general about thousands of apps that the social media company suspected may have misused customer data.In a decision made public on Friday...

UK expected to open trade talks with US before negotiating with EU - the Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to start trade talks with the United States before negotiating with the European Union, the Telegraph httpbit.ly3anPPP2 reported on Friday. Johnson is poised to seek cabinet authorisation to ...

UPDATE 1-Mozambique's do Rosário stays on as prime minister in trimmed cabinet

Mozambiques President Filipe Nyusi kept Carlos Agostinho do Rosrio as prime minister and Adriano Maleiane as minister of finance on Friday as he appointed a new, leaner cabinet.Nyusi - who was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday, months...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020