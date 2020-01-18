Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trudeau announces $25,000 each for families of Canadians killed in plane crash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (local time) announced a compensation of $25,000 each for the families of the Canadian citizens or permanent residents killed in the downing of a passenger plane in Iran.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 04:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 04:22 IST
Trudeau announces $25,000 each for families of Canadians killed in plane crash
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (local time) announced a compensation of $25,000 each for the families of the Canadian citizens or permanent residents killed in the downing of a passenger plane in Iran. "I want to be clear: We expect Iran to compensate these families. But I have met them (the families). They can't wait weeks. They need support now," CNN quoted Trudeau as saying during a news conference in Ottawa.

The Canadian Prime Minister stated that the assistance will be delivered in the coming days. The Boeing 737 jet operated by Ukraine International Airlines took off from Tehran for Ukrainian capital Kiev. Minutes after taking off, it disappeared from radar. Days later, Iran had admitted that the jetliner was "accidentally" shot down by missiles.

"We haven't looked at what the full compensation would end up looking like from Iran. But I can assure you that any money from Iran to the victims would go straight to them -- it wouldn't be to reimburse the Canadian government," the Canadian Prime Minister said. Earlier, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Oman.

"Minister Zarif conveyed his profound regret for this terrible tragedy, and Minister Champagne noted that he had met with families of victims this week who are deeply hurt and angry," a statement from Champagne's office read. "The ministers discussed the necessity of full access to Iran for officials from Canada and other grieving nations to: provide consular services, assist in ensuring victim identification meets international standards and participate in a thorough and transparent investigation," the statement said while adding that that the two leaders discussed the need for a transparent analysis of the black box data, to which Iran agreed.

"In addition, they discussed the duty Iran has towards the families of the victims -- including compensation. Minister Zarif expressed his support for Iran continuing to work with Canada and all grieving nations in these respects. Minister Champagne noted Iran's cooperation so far and expressed his hope that this would continue," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court takes up presidential Electoral College dispute

As the 2020 race heats up, the Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a dispute involving the complex U.S. presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who...

Lawyers for Huawei CFO call Canada prosecutor's arguments 'circular'

Extraditing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States based on American sanctions against Iran would set a dangerous precedent and could even undermine Canadas policy towards Iran, Mengs lawyers argued in court docume...

UPDATE 3-U.S. appeals court orders dismissal of youth climate change lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit by children and young adults who claimed they had a constitutional right to be protected from climate change, in a major setback to efforts to spur the U.S. government to address the iss...

Blizzard slams Canada's Newfoundland, state of emergency declared in capital

A winter blizzard hammered Canadas Atlantic coast on Friday packing wind gusts of more than 120 kmh 75 mph and dumping more than 60 cm 2 feet in some areas, prompting several towns in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador to declare a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020