Left Menu
Development News Edition

Town on edge in Colombia after 5 killed, 2 vehicles burned

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jamundi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 11:29 IST
Town on edge in Colombia after 5 killed, 2 vehicles burned

Jamundi, Jan 18 (AP) A remote town was on edge Friday after at least five people were found shot to death, highlighting Colombia's struggle to bring peace to rural areas where drug crops are abundant and illegal armed groups are active. The killings happened overnight in an isolated part of the Jamundi municipality in southwestern Colombia and also left two vehicles incinerated, officials said. It was the third massacre in Jamundi in the past year.

Authorities said two of the bodies were found under a bullet-riddled vehicle while three were located farther up a dirt road. All five had to be carried by horse to a nearby school and then flown by helicopter to a morgue, due to both dangerous conditions in the area and a lack of reliable roads. Manuel Antonio Vásquez, commander of the Cali metropolitan police, said investigators believe the bloodshed stemmed from a conflict among illegal armed groups, with one criminal band suspecting that the victims were either from a rival gang competing for drug territory or a team of state investigators working in the region.

An estimated 230 soldiers were dispatched to the area in response. “We are here guaranteeing the security of inhabitants,” Vásquez said.

Local officials urged the national government to build better roads, provide basic services like security, health care and education and help substitute coca crops as a means of rooting out illegal armed groups. There are an estimated 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) of illicit crops in the area. “We need to confront this with a greater institutional presence,” Jamundi Mayor Andrés Felipe Ramírez said after the killings.

Last January, four members of a Jamundi farm family that cultivated crops like bananas and yucca were found shot to death, authorities told local media at the time. In October, four people were killed in a different part of Jamundi in an attack attributed to dissident rebels. Colombia's biggest rebel movement signed a peace agreement in 2016 to end over five decades of conflict, but remnant armed groups are still wreaking havoc in parts of the country with bountiful drug crops and little state presence.

Renegade fighters from the disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia operate in the area and some officials voiced suspicion that they were involved in the attack. On Monday, Carlos Ruiz, who heads the U.N. Verification Mission in Colombia, told the UN Security Council that “significant strides” have been made in implementing the peace deal but noted that continuing violence in conflict-affected regions remains a threat.

He pointed to “profoundly worrying” developments in recent weeks, including territorial disputes between illegal armed groups that risk spreading into more widespread violence. (AP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas ready to live the dream again in Melbourne

With Melbournes large Greek community certain to come out and support him in large numbers, the Australian Open is the closest Stefanos Tsitsipas will come to a home Grand Slam and the young gun is determined to put on a show for his fans.T...

UPDATE 2-China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus strain in the central city of Wuhan, raising concerns that the disease could spre...

Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will get a chance to beat his old team twice a year after he was hired Friday to be the New York Giants offensive coordinator. Garrett interviewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednes...

Tennis-Shapovalov says will default match if forced to play in poor air

World number 13 Denis Shapovalov says he will refuse to play at the Australian Open if forced to compete in poor air and expects other leading players at the Grand Slam tournament would do the same if their health is at risk.Organizers have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020