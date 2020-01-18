REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 7 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Parts of Australia’s east coast were hit by severe storms on Saturday, dousing some of the bushfires that have devastated the region for months but causing road closures and flash flooding.

INDIA-MALAYSIA/ To defuse palm row, Davos diplomacy likely between India, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Trade ministers from India and Malaysia are likely to meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos next week amid a palm oil spat between the two countries, a Malaysian government spokesman told Reuters on Friday. U.S.

CALIFORNIA-AIRPLANE-SCHOOL/ Teachers doused in jet fuel at California school sue Delta Air Lines

Four Los Angeles-area schoolteachers who were doused with jet fuel dumped by a Delta Air Lines plane in the minutes before it made an emergency landing sued the airline on Friday, accusing the flight crew of negligence. USA-SAUDI-SHOOTING/

After base shooting, Pentagon restricts foreign trainee access to guns WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon announced on Friday new restrictions on international military students’ access to guns on U.S. bases, as well as other measures, after a Saudi officer killed three U.S. sailors at a Florida naval base last month.

BUSINESS USA-HUAWEI-TECH-CANADA/

Lawyers for Huawei CFO call Canada prosecutor's arguments 'circular' VANCOUVER/TORONTO (Reuters) - Extraditing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States based on American sanctions against Iran would set a dangerous precedent and could even undermine Canada’s policy towards Iran, Meng’s lawyers argued in court documents released on Friday.

TESLA-PROBE/ U.S. will look at sudden acceleration complaints involving 500,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate and recall 500,000 Tesla Inc vehicles over sudden unintended acceleration reports. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-NETFLIX/ Netflix opens Paris office, plans new French-language series

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. television streaming company Netflix has opened a new Paris office and plans to develop more than 20 original French-language productions in 2020, it said on Friday. FASHION-PARIS-MENSWEAR-DIOR/

Elegant Kim Jones collection stars on Dior menswear runway PARIS (Reuters) - Sleek double-breasted suits, luxurious patterns and silky fabrics mingled to celebrate tailoring in a timeless menswear collection at the Christian Dior catwalk in Paris on Friday.

SPORTS ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Crosby's OT goal lifts Penguins Sidney Crosby scored on a tip-in during an overtime power play, and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-FEDERER/ Undercooked Federer hopes for fast start at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Roger Federer is bidding for a third title in four years at Melbourne Park and a record-extending 21st Grand Slam trophy but having not played competitive tennis since November the Swiss is keeping a lid on expectations. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTIONS/SANDERS

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigns in New Hampshire ahead of Democratic primary White House hopeful Bernie Sanders travels to New Hampshire to campaign ahead of the Feb. 11 Democratic primary election, in which he is among the front-runners in a crowded field of Democrats competing to take on Republican President Donald Trump in a November general election.

On Sunday, Sanders will attend a forum hosted by New Hampshire Public Radio in Concord and a town hall-style event in Conway. 19 Jan

JAPAN-USA/SECURITY (TV) Japan, U.S. mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral security treaty

Japanese foreign and defence ministers will host a reception in Tokyo to mark the 60th anniversary of the U.S.-Japan security treaty, which has been the bedrock of the alliance between the world's largest- and third-largest economies. 19 Jan

USA-GUNS/RALLY (PIX) Gun rights groups gather in Virginia ahead of planned rally

Gun rights activists gather in Richmond, Virginia, ahead of a planned Monday rally to protest Governor Ralph Northam's plan to use the newly won Democratic majorities in both houses of the state legislature to push through a package of new gun-control laws. Northam has banned the carrying of firearms on the Capitol grounds, a gesture the activists had planned, out of fears of violence. 19 Jan

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Thousands of Hong Kong protesters expected to hold anti-China rally

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters are expected to hold a rally at Edinburgh Place to call for democratic reforms and speak out against alleged police brutality in an event the organisers describe as a ‘universal siege on Communists’. 19 Jan

RELIGION RELIGION-EPIPHANY/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Russians dip themselves in icy water to mark Orthodox Epiphany Russian believers in Moscow immerse themselves in the freezing waters observing an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany.

19 Jan

