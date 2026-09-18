Nomination Turbulence: Jeffrey Anderson's ICAO Bid Grounded
The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Jeffrey Anderson, a former Delta Air Lines pilot, for the position of U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization. This decision comes after major opposition from a pilots' union. Anderson was nominated in July 2025 but did not receive a hearing.
The White House has announced the withdrawal of Jeffrey Anderson's nomination for the role of U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization. This move followed significant opposition from a prominent pilots' union.
Anderson, a former pilot with Delta Air Lines, was initially nominated in July 2025. However, despite expectations, he never advanced to the hearing stage of the nomination process.
The decision marks a notable instance of industry influence in diplomatic nominations, highlighting the pivotal role unions play in shaping such outcomes.