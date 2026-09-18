Nomination Turbulence: Jeffrey Anderson's ICAO Bid Grounded

The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Jeffrey Anderson, a former Delta Air Lines pilot, for the position of U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization. This decision comes after major opposition from a pilots' union. Anderson was nominated in July 2025 but did not receive a hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 04:30 IST
Nomination Turbulence: Jeffrey Anderson's ICAO Bid Grounded
nomination

The White House has announced the withdrawal of Jeffrey Anderson's nomination for the role of U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization. This move followed significant opposition from a prominent pilots' union.

Anderson, a former pilot with Delta Air Lines, was initially nominated in July 2025. However, despite expectations, he never advanced to the hearing stage of the nomination process.

The decision marks a notable instance of industry influence in diplomatic nominations, highlighting the pivotal role unions play in shaping such outcomes.

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