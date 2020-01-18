REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Iran’s supreme leader threw his support behind the elite Revolutionary Guards in a rare sermon on Friday after their belated admission that they had accidentally downed an airliner triggered days of street protests.

US-CHINA-HEALTH-PNEUMONIA/ China reports new virus cases, raising concern globally before key holiday

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain, causing rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could spread during a key holiday period. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial with the addition on Friday of former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz. US-CALIFORNIA-AIRPLANE-SCHOOL/

Teachers doused in jet fuel at California school sue Delta Air Lines (Reuters) - Four Los Angeles-area schoolteachers who were doused with jet fuel dumped by a Delta Air Lines plane in the minutes before it made an emergency landing sued the airline on Friday, accusing the flight crew of negligence.

BUSINESS US-TESLA-PROBE/

U.S. will look at sudden acceleration complaints involving 500,000 Tesla vehicles WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate and recall 500,000 Tesla Inc vehicles over sudden unintended acceleration reports.

US-USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December as activity increased across the board, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low mortgage rates, and could help support the longest economic expansion on record. ENTERTAINMENT

US-USA-ENTERTAINMENT-RECORDINGACADEMY-DU/ Days before Grammys, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct'

(Reuters) - The organizers of the Grammy Awards have placed their president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, on leave because of an “allegation of misconduct” they said in a statement, noting that the Jan. 26 show would go on as planned with an interim head. US-PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN-JURY/

Weinstein jury seated after prosecutors accuse defense of excluding white women (Reuters) - Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein’s New York rape trial finished selecting 12 jurors on Friday to decide the former Hollywood producer’s fate, as prosecutors renewed an accusation that the defense had unfairly tried to block white women from serving on the jury.

SPORTS US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/

NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs shoot past Blazers Luka Doncic made a career-best eight 3-pointers and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

US-ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/ NHL roundup: Crosby's OT goal lifts Penguins

Sidney Crosby scored on a tip-in during an overtime power play, and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday. UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO/ (PIX) (TV)

Mass at church-turned-evacuation centre near restive Philippine volcano A church-turned-evacuation centre near the restive Philippine volcano Taal conducts prayers at mass.

19 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTIONS/SANDERS U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigns in New Hampshire ahead of Democratic primary

White House hopeful Bernie Sanders travels to New Hampshire to campaign ahead of the Feb. 11 Democratic primary election, in which he is among the front-runners in a crowded field of Democrats competing to take on Republican President Donald Trump in a November general election. On Sunday, Sanders will attend a forum hosted by New Hampshire Public Radio in Concord and a town hall-style event in Conway. 19 Jan

JAPAN-USA/SECURITY (TV) Japan, U.S. mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral security treaty

Japanese foreign and defence ministers will host a reception in Tokyo to mark the 60th anniversary of the U.S.-Japan security treaty, which has been the bedrock of the alliance between the world's largest- and third-largest economies. 19 Jan

USA-GUNS/RALLY (PIX) Gun rights groups gather in Virginia ahead of planned rally

Gun rights activists gather in Richmond, Virginia, ahead of a planned Monday rally to protest Governor Ralph Northam's plan to use the newly won Democratic majorities in both houses of the state legislature to push through a package of new gun-control laws. Northam has banned the carrying of firearms on the Capitol grounds, a gesture the activists had planned, out of fears of violence. 19 Jan

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Thousands of Hong Kong protesters expected to hold anti-China rally

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters are expected to hold a rally at Edinburgh Place to call for democratic reforms and speak out against alleged police brutality in an event the organisers describe as a ‘universal siege on Communists’. 19 Jan

RELIGION RELIGION-EPIPHANY/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Russians dip themselves in icy water to mark Orthodox Epiphany Russian believers in Moscow immerse themselves in the freezing waters observing an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany.

19 Jan

