Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters in Berlin support environment-friendly farming

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 20:31 IST
Protesters in Berlin support environment-friendly farming
Representatuve image Image Credit: ANI

Demonstrators in Berlin called for more environment-friendly agriculture practices at a protest Saturday in Berlin that included farmers with more than 150 tractors. Thousands of people gathered at the German capital's Brandenburg Gate for the protest under the motto "We've had enough."

The protest, an annual event over the past decade, coincides with a yearly agriculture and food fair in the German capital called International Green Week. Organizers said this year could "make or break the transition to sustainable, climate-friendly farming" and determine whether billions of euros in European Union subsidies "fund the transition towards sustainable farming or accelerate insect loss and climate change."

Supporters on Saturday included environmental and animal protection groups. The demonstration came days after two beekeepers staged a sticky protest outside Germany's Agriculture Ministry against the continued use of a controversial herbicide.

Germany, like other European countries, recently has seen protests by farmers complaining that planned new environmental limits are overly restrictive. In November, about 10,000 farmers with 5,000 tractors snarled traffic in Berlin, and the following month Dutch farmers and construction workers protested against government moves to cut pollution that they say hurt their businesses.

Around 400 tractors drove into the capital on Friday in a similarly themed but much less disruptive protest. Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet in September decided on a series of environmental proposals, including tighter restrictions on the use of pesticides and herbicides to protect insects and on fertilizers to protect groundwater.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Two wanted 'criminals' of Delhi arrested in Sonipat

The Haryana police has arrested two persons in separate raids, claiming that they are wanted by Delhi police for their involvement in over dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and theft in the national capital. A Haryana police...

NGO seeks permission to recite 'Garuda Purana' to Nirbhaya convicts

An Etah-based NGO on Saturday said it has approached the Tihar Jail authorities seeking permission to recite Garuda Purana to the death-row convicts of the Nirbhaya case to make them mentally prepared to face the gallows. The Garuda Purana ...

Assam CM reallocates portfolios

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday expanded his ministry and allocated portfolios giving the charge of education to powerful minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in addition to the existing departments of finance, health, family welfa...

SC, ST teachers of JNU allege discrimination by administration, urge Paswan to take up matter

A delegation of SC and ST faculty members of JNU on Saturday accused the administration under VC M Jagadesh Kumar of discrimination against teachers and students from these communities and requested Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to take u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020