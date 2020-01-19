Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican troops block US-bound caravan travellers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ciudad Hidalgo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 11:25 IST
Mexican troops block US-bound caravan travellers
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexican troops urged some 1,500 Central American migrants to maintain "order and respect" on Saturday after the group attempted to force entry into the country from Guatemala in the hopes of trekking onward to the United States. Standing on the wall above the Rodolfo Robles International Bridge that connects Mexico with its southern neighbor, National Guard General Vincente Hernandez told migrants they would be allowed to cross the border in a "controlled" manner.

"With order and respect, all will be served. There are opportunities for everyone," said Hernandez, who also coordinates the National Guard operations along the Suchiate River, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala. "We understand the situation, you are our brothers from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala," Hernandez told the caravan. His speech was met with applause.

Some 800 migrants agreed to regularize their status and seek employment in Mexico, an official from the National Institute of Migration (INM) said. Earlier Saturday, troops had blocked the caravan, scuffling with the migrants as they attempted to cross the border.

One National Guard soldier standing guard at the bridge and speaking over a bullhorn told the travelers they could not enter without a visa or migration document, and that sneaking in was dangerous. "Do not expose yourself to people traffickers. Your life is in danger," said the agent, who also told them the idea that the United States will grant them asylum is false.

Most of the migrants left last Tuesday from Honduras and had arrived Saturday morning at the bridge over the Suchiate River, which forms the border between Guatemala and Mexico to the north. Some of the migrants insisted on getting in but others in groups of around 20 turned around and headed back to migration holding facilities on the Guatemalan side of the frontier.

Mexico had beefed up its forces at the border crossing as it anticipated the arrival of a caravan of some 3,000 people mainly from Honduras and El Salvador. On Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered 4,000 jobs to members of the caravan in an attempt to dissuade them from traveling on to the United States.

Mexico has come under pressure from US President Donald Trump to slow a surge of undocumented migrants who arrived at the US-Mexican border last year. Trump threatened in May to impose tariffs on Mexico if the government did not do more to stop them.

Lopez Obrador's administration then deployed 27,000 National Guardsmen to tighten its borders. He has also allowed the United States to send more than 40,000 asylum-seekers back to Mexico while their cases are processed, under the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Human Rights Watch accused Mexico on Tuesday of violating migrants' rights by failing to guarantee the security of those returned by the United States and detaining others in "inhumane conditions." Tens of thousands of Central American migrants crossed Mexico toward the US last year in large caravans, fleeing chronic poverty and brutal gang violence and seeking safety in numbers from the dangers of the journey.

That prompted Trump to warn of an "invasion" and deploy nearly 6,000 US troops to the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Sai Baba temple remains open for devotees amid Shirdi shutdown

Sai Baba devotees on Sunday visited the Shirdi temple here in large numbers amidst the indefinite shutdown in the town which started today. The bandh has been called by locals upset with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision...

Man dies after falling off moving train

A 32-year-old man died after falling off a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The body was found on the railway track near Vijaypur on Saturday evening, the officials said.They said the deceased apparent...

Canucks handle Sharks, leap into Pacific lead

Tanner Pearson collected one goal and one assist, while goaltender Thatcher Demko made 17 saves as the host Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Saturday night and moved atop the Pacific Division standings. The Canucks, who have w...

DoT examining if Jan 23 legal deadline for AGR payment applies to non-telecom PSUs

The telecom department is examining the legal applicability of January 23 deadline for payment of over Rs 2.4 lakh crore statutory dues in the case of non-telecom PSUs which were not originally party to AGR matter in the Supreme Court, acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020