Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry, Meghan sign up to exit deal; give up royal titles

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 15:23 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan sign up to exit deal; give up royal titles
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have signed up to a formal exit deal from the royal family, which will see them forsake their His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles and will no longer receive UK taxpayers' funding for their duties. The deal, which comes into effect by spring in a few weeks' time, means the couple will no longer be representing the Queen in an official capacity.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Saturday night. Queen Elizabeth II said the agreement followed months of discussions and was a "constructive and supportive" way forward for her grandson and his family.

"Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family," the 93-year-old monarch's personal statement read. "I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," she said, thanking the couple for their work for the UK and across the Commonwealth.

In a special message for 38-year-old Markle, she said, "I am... particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life". The palace confirmed that the couple was required to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

"While they can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty," the palace said. It added that the pair would continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

The couple intends to repay 2.4 million pounds of UK taxpayers' money for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home as they split their time between Britain and Canada. The palace has declined to comment on security arrangements and who would foot that bill for the couple in future, an issue that has been at the center of much of the debate since Harry, 35, and Meghan made their bombshell announcement earlier this month that they intend to "step back" from being frontline royals and split their time between the UK and North America, and work towards becoming "financially independent".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Iran denies decision taken to send downed plane's black boxes abroad - IRNA

Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the planes recorders to Ukraine. We a...

Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine

The Iranian official leading the investigation into the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally shot down by the Revolutionary Guard appeared to backtrack Sunday on plans to send the flight recorders abroad for analysis, a day after saying...

CAA petition in SC: Kerala Governor seeks report from LDF govt

CAA petition in SC Kerala Governor seeks report from LDF govt Eds adds details Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from the state government for moving the Supreme Court against the...

Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020