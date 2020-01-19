Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Libya peace summit struggles to draw eastern commander Haftar back into diplomacy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 15:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Libya peace summit struggles to draw eastern commander Haftar back into diplomacy
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Countries at an international peace summit for Libya struggled on Sunday to draw eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar back into diplomacy, days after he quit talks and his allies shut down more than half of Libya's oil output. Haftar, whose forces are bearing down on the capital Tripoli with the backing of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russian mercenaries and African troops, was expected to attend the one-day summit despite having abandoned talks last week.

Turkey has rushed troops to Tripoli to help an internationally recognized government resist Haftar's assault. Up to 2,000 Turkish-backed fighters from Syria's civil war have also joined the battle, a U.N. official said on Saturday. Haftar quit a Turkish-Russian summit a week ago and escalated the conflict on Friday when tribesmen allied to him shut down eastern oil ports, cutting oil production by 800,000 barrels a day. That would potentially hit Tripoli hard, as oil revenues pass through the capital.

"We call on all parties concerned to redouble their efforts for a sustained suspension of hostilities, de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire," said a draft of a communique to be discussed at the summit, reviewed in advance by Reuters. But while the focus is on creating a ceasefire so that talks can restart, diplomats are worried that both sides would use any lull in fighting only to re-supply their frontlines.

"Both sides and their backers are not willing to lay down arms," said a Western diplomat. Libya has had no stable central authority since dictator Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown by NATO-backed rebels in 2011. For more than five years it has had two rival governments in the east and the west, with streets controlled by armed groups.

Haftar, the most powerful figure in the east, has won backing from a range of foreign allies for an assault to capture Tripoli in the west. Turkish support for the Tripoli government has turned the conflict into a proxy war. More than 140,000 people have been displaced by fighting for the capital. The draft communique calls on all parties to recognize Libyan state oil firm NOC as a sole entity authorized to sell Libyan crude and urges them to refrain from hostilities against oil production facilities.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and European and Arab leaders will also attend the summit. The summit host, Angela Merkel, kicked off meetings with discussions with Congo's president, Denis Sassou Nguesso, who heads an African Union committee on Libya. Leaders will not attempt to broker a power-sharing agreement between Haftar and the internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez al-Serraj.

In a column published by Politico on Saturday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Europe to support Turkey's work in Libya providing military support to Serraj's government. Erdogan told reporters before his departure that militants such as Islamic state were exploiting Libya, adding that dialogue was the only way out of the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Iran denies decision taken to send downed plane's black boxes abroad - IRNA

Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the planes recorders to Ukraine. We a...

Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine

The Iranian official leading the investigation into the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally shot down by the Revolutionary Guard appeared to backtrack Sunday on plans to send the flight recorders abroad for analysis, a day after saying...

CAA petition in SC: Kerala Governor seeks report from LDF govt

CAA petition in SC Kerala Governor seeks report from LDF govt Eds adds details Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from the state government for moving the Supreme Court against the...

Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020