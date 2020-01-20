Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison

  • PTI
  • |
  • Asuncion
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 02:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 02:55 IST
Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison

Asuncion, Jan 20 (AFP) Nearly 100 prisoners, many of them members of a big Brazilian drug and arms-trafficking gang and described as "highly dangerous," escaped Sunday from a Paraguayan prison near the border with Brazil, police said. The inmates, both Brazilians and Paraguayans, made their getaway through a tunnel they had built from the prison in the border city of Pedro Juan Caballero, police spokeswoman Elena Andrada said.

"Our best men have gone to the border to attempt to recapture the prisoners," she said. The number of escapees totalled 76, including 40 Brazilians and 36 Paraguans, officials said.

Justice Minister Cecilia Perez issued a sharp condemnation, telling reporters that it must have taken prisoners "several weeks" to build the tunnel, and adding, "It is evident that the staff knew nothing and did nothing." The prison's warden was dismissed and dozens of guards were arrested.

Most of the escapees belong to a criminal gang known as First Capital Command, one of Brazil's most powerful gangs. Andrada said the burning hulks of five vans used in the escape were found in Ponta Pora, a Brazilian city separated from Pedro Juan Caballero only by an avenue.

Pedro Juan Caballero lies about 300 miles (500 kilometers) northeast of the capital Asuncion. The escapees included men who had taken part in a massacre last June at the San Pedro prison, Andrada said.

Perez, the justice minister, voiced "a strong suspicion that officials are involved in this corrupt scheme," adding that the escapees are considered "highly dangerous." Andrada said the inmates had dug a tunnel "like we see in the movies, complete with internal lighting." She said it ran from a prison bathroom, and there were only 25 metres between the tunnel and the nearest guard post.

Investigators have also found hundreds of sandbags. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky ceasefire in Libya, but the meeting was overshadowed by blockades of oilfields by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar that could cripple the countrys crude produ...

Gargash says UAE supports Berlin conference on Libya -tweet

The United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Sunday night that UAE supports efforts by the Berlin conference on Libya to seek a political solution to the crisis in that country. The minister adde...

Penguins rally from early hole to defeat Bruins

Bryan Rusts tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 1235 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, co...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo looks forward to meeting with Venezuela's Guaido in Colombia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he looks forward to meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday in Bogota at a regional counter-terrorism conference.We hope hell be there ... We hope hell join us and I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020