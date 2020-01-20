Police: 2 dead, possibly 15 injured in Missouri shooting
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting. A statement says police were dispatched just before midnight Sunday for a reported shooting. The statement says they "may still have 15 other victims at area hospitals". Police believe "the only suspect" is one of the two people found dead at the scene.
Further details haven't been released. Police say it will take them "a little time to sort through" the scene near East US Highway 40 because of its size.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
