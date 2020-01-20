Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan, U.S. lead survey's corporate climate change action 'A List'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:30 IST
Japan, U.S. lead survey's corporate climate change action 'A List'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Danone, Microsoft, and Sony are among 178 companies with top marks in the latest global ranking of transparency and action on climate change. Japan and the U.S. were the countries with the headquarters of the most 'A-List' companies individually, while regionally, Europe as a bloc was home to the highest number.

Companies are coming under pressure from customers and investors to step up efforts to help slow climate change in accordance with the 2015 Paris climate agreement to phase out greenhouse gas emissions by shifting away from fossil fuels. Non-profit CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, ranked 2% of more than 8,000 companies that submitted environmental data in the A-List of its index.

The A-List is released to coincide with this week's World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, which brings together leading figures from business, government and civil society. Among examples of positive steps, CDP said Japanese electronics giant Sony was making gaming consoles more energy-efficient and Danish toy-maker LEGO aims to use sustainable materials for packaging by 2025 and all products by 2030.

CDP said the STOXX Global Climate Change Leaders Index, based on the CDP A-List, outperformed the STOXX global 1800 of major firms by 5.5% a year over a 7-year period. "Leading on climate action is good business in today's economy," Steven Tebbe, managing director of CDP Europe, said in a statement accompanying the report.

Leading global names on the list included AstraZeneca, L'Oreal, Sainsbury's, Nestle, LEGO, Walmart, and Bayer. Microsoft this week set a new ambition by pledging to remove as much carbon as it has emitted in 45 years and investment manager BlackRock said it would tie its engagements to sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

In Zimbabwe, a backyard hydroponic farm beats drought to grow veg

In a backyard in Zimbabwes capital, a 50-year-old mother of two is using hydroponics to grow vegetables for some of Harares top restaurants, defying drought and an economic crisis that have left millions needing food aid. Venensia Mukarati,...

Tennis-Barty storms into second round after stuttering start

World number one Ash Barty made a stuttering start to her bid to end the host nations 42-year wait for an Australian Open champion before rallying to beat Ukraines Lesia Tsurenko 5-7 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena on Monday. The French Open cha...

Trump to offer first detailed impeachment defense as pivotal week begins

After refusing to cooperate with the Democratic Party-led impeachment probe in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump will on Monday offer his first comprehensive defense, before his trial begins in earnest in the Senate.Trump...

Federal Bank Q3 net profit up by 32 pc to Rs 441 crore

Private sector lender Federal Bank said on Monday its third quarter net profit rose by 32 per cent to Rs 441 crore compared to Rs 334 crore in the year-ago period. This was largely on the back of higher other income and lower provisions.Net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020