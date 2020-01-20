Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison

  • PTI
  • |
  • Asuncion
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 15:16 IST
Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nearly 80 prisoners, many of them members of a Brazilian drug- and the arms-trafficking gang and described as "highly dangerous," have escaped from a Paraguayan prison near the border, police said. The escapees, Brazilians, and Paraguayans made their getaway through a tunnel from the prison in the border city of Pedro Juan Caballero, police spokeswoman Elena Andrada said.

"Our best men have gone to the border to attempt to recapture the prisoners," she said. The number of escapees totaled 76, including 40 Brazilians and 36 Paraguayans, officials said.

Justice Minister Cecilia Perez issued a sharp condemnation, telling reporters that it must have taken prisoners "several weeks" to build the tunnel and adding, "It is evident that the staff knew nothing and did nothing." The prison's warden was dismissed and dozens of guards were arrested. Most of the escapees belong to a criminal gang known as First Capital Command, one of Brazil's most powerful criminal enterprises.

Andrada said the burning hulks of five vans used in the escape were found in Ponta Pora, a Brazilian city separated from Pedro Juan Caballero only by an avenue. Pedro Juan Caballero lies about 300 miles (500 kilometers) northeast of the capital, Asuncion.

Perez voiced "a strong suspicion that officials are involved in this corrupt scheme" and said that the escapees are considered "highly dangerous." The escapees included men who had taken part in a massacre last June at the San Pedro prison, Andrada said. She said the inmates had dug a tunnel "as we see in the movies, complete with internal lighting." Investigators have also found hundreds of sandbags.

Brazil meanwhile moved to tighten security in the border area to help recapture the inmates, Antonio Carlos Videira, Mato Grosso do Sul state's justice and public safety secretary told reporters. The Department of Border Operations, the Military Highway Police and other security troops backed by a helicopter have been mobilized, he said, according to Anuncion's ABC daily.

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro echoed the offer of support in recapturing the prisoners: "If they return to Brazil, they get one-way tickets to federal prison," he tweeted. Paraguay's Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo said police special ops staff were combing the area of the escape, backed by helicopters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

In Zimbabwe, a backyard hydroponic farm beats drought to grow veg

In a backyard in Zimbabwes capital, a 50-year-old mother of two is using hydroponics to grow vegetables for some of Harares top restaurants, defying drought and an economic crisis that have left millions needing food aid. Venensia Mukarati,...

Tennis-Barty storms into second round after stuttering start

World number one Ash Barty made a stuttering start to her bid to end the host nations 42-year wait for an Australian Open champion before rallying to beat Ukraines Lesia Tsurenko 5-7 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena on Monday. The French Open cha...

Trump to offer first detailed impeachment defense as pivotal week begins

After refusing to cooperate with the Democratic Party-led impeachment probe in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump will on Monday offer his first comprehensive defense, before his trial begins in earnest in the Senate.Trump...

Federal Bank Q3 net profit up by 32 pc to Rs 441 crore

Private sector lender Federal Bank said on Monday its third quarter net profit rose by 32 per cent to Rs 441 crore compared to Rs 334 crore in the year-ago period. This was largely on the back of higher other income and lower provisions.Net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020