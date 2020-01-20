Iran's steps to reduce commitments to nuclear pact are over- Iran foreign minister

Iran's steps in reducing commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal are over, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday, according to the parliament's news site ICANA.

"The steps of reducing commitments are finished but if the Europeans continue their improper behavior or send Iran's file to the Security Council, we will withdraw from the NPT," Zarif said.

