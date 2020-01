Jaroslav Kubera, the chairman of the Czech upper house of parliament, died on Monday morning, the chamber's spokeswoman said.

Kubera, 72, gave a speech at his party's congress on the weekend and was not known to be suffering from a serious illness.

