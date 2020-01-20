Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former policeman among 3 militants killed in gunfight with Indian troops

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:23 IST
Former policeman among 3 militants killed in gunfight with Indian troops
File photo Image Credit:

A former police officer was among three Islamist militants killed in a gunbattle with Indian troops in the disputed region of Kashmir on Monday, security officials said.

They said Adil Bashir Sheikh, a former special police officer, stole a cache of automatic weapons from the house of a local legislator in September 2018 and joined the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. He was killed along with two other men in the Shopian district of Kashmir after being surrounded by security forces.

The three men were responsible for the deaths of a dozen people, including four police officers, according to Dilbagh Singh, director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police. "It is a major success for security forces," he said. "It was a successful operation," Singh told a news conference.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan territory, is claimed by both India and Pakistan and they have fought two wars over the region. Both claim it in full but rule it in part. Tensions in Kashmir have been especially acute over the last year. India and Pakistan both said they carried out airstrikes in enemy territory after a February 2019 suicide bombing by a Pakistan-based militant group killed dozens of Indian troops.

In August, India revoked the special autonomous status of its portion of Kashmir - to the fury of Islamabad. India, which said the move was needed to spur economic development in Kashmir, in turn, accuses arch-rival Pakistan funding a decades-long insurgency in the region, an assertion Islamabad denies. Many Kashmiris strongly oppose Indian rule, including some in the region's police forces, which unlike the army is predominantly staffed by local people.

Earlier this month, security forces arrested Davinder Singh, a senior police officer responsible for security at the airport of the regional capital Srinagar after he was found traveling in a car with a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. "We have got a lot of information from him," Singh said, without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million; Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Airtel to offer G Suite to SMEs as part of integrated ICT portfolio

Bharti Airtel Airtel, Indias largest integrated telecommunications services provider, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to serve the evolving needs of millions of Indian businesses in a rapidly digitizing economy. Starting toda...

Malta minister quits over husband's links to reporter murder 'mastermind'

Valletta, Jan 20 AFP Maltese minister Justyne Caruana resigned Monday after her husband, a former investigator into the murder of a prominent journalist, was revealed to have holidayed with the alleged mastermind behind the killing. Caruana...

UPDATE 1-Britain's Prince Harry meets African leaders in London

Britains Prince Harry attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, the day after he spoke of his sadness that he would shortly be giving up royal duties.Harry said on Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020