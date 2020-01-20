Following are the top foreign stories at 1700

FGN23 UK-2NDLD HARRY Had no other option but to step back, says Prince Harry on royal split

London: Prince Harry has said he and his wife Meghan Markle had "really no other option" but to step back as senior royals after "many years of challenges", even as he expressed "great sadness" after being stripped of their royal titles. By Aditi Khanna

FGN24 WEF-OXFAM STUDY INEQUALITY Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Davos: India's richest 1 per cent hold more than four-times the wealth held by 953 million people who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the country's population, while the total wealth of all Indian billionaires is more than the full-year budget, a new study said on Monday.

FGN22 US-PANDITS-ANNIVERSARY Indian-Americans commemorate 30th anniversary of Kashmiri Pandit exodus

Washington: Indian-Americans, wearing "phirans" and the tricolour headgears, held several events in different parts of the US, including in front of the White House, to mark the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, recognising the resilience and noble spirit of the community. By Lalit K Jha/Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN15 CHINA-2NDLD VIRUS SARS-like virus spreads in China, reaches third Asian country

Beijing: A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person, spread around China and reached a third Asian country, authorities said on Monday, fuelling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity's biggest migration. (AFP)

PTI RS

RS

