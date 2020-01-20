Iraqi security forces kill two protesters in Baghdad -sources

Two Iraqi protesters were killed on Monday in Baghdad's Tayaran Square after security forces used tear gas and live ammunition, security and medical sources.

One protester was shot by a live bullet in the head, while the second was hit by a tear gas canister, the sources said. Both succumbed to their wounds in the hospital, they added.

