Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-EU agrees to consider ways to support formal Libya truce

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:36 IST
UPDATE 2-EU agrees to consider ways to support formal Libya truce
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter / EUinKenya

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to look at ways to support a formal ceasefire in Libya if warring sides can move beyond a tentative truce, including a monitoring mission and reviving a naval operation to uphold a U.N. arms embargo. Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up the shaky truce in Libya, which has been in turmoil since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi as two rival governments in the east and the west vie for power and energy resources.

"Without a ceasefire, it's going to be difficult to imagine any strong engagement of the European Union," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference. Borrell said the EU would discuss resuming a naval mission off the Libyan coast to help stop arms reaching Libyan militias, something Italy's foreign minister did not oppose despite Rome's grounding of ships last year during an anti-immigrant backlash.

Foreign ministers are expected to consider their options at their next meeting in February and possibly decide a path to take, diplomats said. Borrell, who took up his post in December, has urged EU member states to act more assertively on Libya. Asked about whether the EU could consider an EU mission in Libya to monitor a ceasefire and report back to the United Nations, Borrell said: "A ceasefire requires someone to take care of it. You cannot say, 'This is a ceasefire,' and forget about it ... Someone has to monitor it, to manage it."

The EU, which has military missions around the world, has struggled to keep a team of experts in Tripoli to support the U.N.-recognised government there due to security concerns. The EU ceased maritime patrols under its EU operation off Libya, called Sophia, at the end of March last year after Italy, where anti-migrant sentiment is rising, said it would no longer receive those rescued at sea.

EU governments did want the mission to continue because they felt it had been effective in dissuading people smugglers and upholding a U.N arms embargo on Libya, meaning Rome's position remains central to putting boats back on the water. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio cautioned on Monday that Rome would only be interested in turning Sophia into a mission to enforce the arms embargo on Libya. "It should be nothing else than this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Embraer studies turboprop to be developed through Boeing venture

Brazilian planemaker Embraer is in the advanced stages of studying the launch of a new turboprop aircraft to be developed through a venture it is planning with Boeing, subject to necessary approvals, a top executive said on Monday. The airc...

Woman arrested with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Monday nabbed a 46-year-old woman with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station in the national capital. According to officials, the incident took place at 122 pm on Monday.The woman, a ...

New India Co-operative Bank shareholders approve conversion to small finance bank

The New India Co-operative Bank NICB on Monday said its shareholders have decided to convert it into a small finance bank. The move comes after a slew of regulatory changes by the RBI following the Rs 4,500-crore PMC Bank fraud and to ensur...

BMC sanitary inspector held for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

A sanitary inspector of the Mumbai civic body was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for issuing a food license, an ACB official said. Paresh Koregaonkar attached to R South ward was picked up when he was acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020