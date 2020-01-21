Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several killed in fighting between Nigeria jihadist factions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kano
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 03:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 03:25 IST
Several killed in fighting between Nigeria jihadist factions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Intense gunfire between two rival jihadist groups in northeast Nigeria has left several fighters dead, two sources with close knowledge of the incident told AFP on Monday. Fighters in pickup trucks from a Boko Haram faction loyal to Abubakar Shekau stormed a camp belonging to rival IS-aligned Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), resulting in a fierce gunbattle that caused several fatalities, the sources said.

The Boko Haram jihadists attacked the camp in Sunnawa village in Abadam district near the border with Niger to reclaim their women seized by ISWAP fighters in an earlier raid on their camp across the border in Niger. Details of the clashes which happened on Wednesday were slow to emerge due to limited telecom services in the remote region.

"It was a deadly fight that left several fighters on both sides dead," said the first source, while the other source said both sides suffered substantial losses as "the fighting was intense." ISWAP militants had earlier raided a Boko Haram camp in the Diffa region of neighboring Niger where they kidnapped 13 women.

Boko Haram traced the women to Sunnawa in the Lake Chad area which is under ISWAP control and decided to "extricate" them, said the second source. "The operation didn't succeed, the women are still in the hands of their captors," he said.

ISWAP broke away from Boko Haram in 2016 with IS-support in part due to its rejection of indiscriminate attacks on civilians. The group has focused attacking soldiers and military installations although it has increasingly been targeting civilians since its takeover in 2018 by more hardline fighters who deposed its leader and executed his deputy.

Since the split, the two factions have been locked in deadly skirmishes which saw ISWAP winning over Boko Haram fighters and territories controlled by Shekau. "They have been killing each other, with each side declaring the other infidels", said the first source.

"Their differences are irreconcilable," said the source, who dismissed rumors of a possible truce between the factions. "They nurse mutual enmity and view each other as apostates who should be killed".

Many ISWAP fighters say they were forced to commit atrocities under Shekau including killing their parents and relations. Shekau's execution of many of his commanders he accused of insubordination is seen by fighters loyal to them who switched to ISWAP as unforgivable, the sources said.

In December, a jihadist delegation from Mali and Libya met the leaders of both factions in the ISWAP-controlled Lake Chad area in a failed attempt to broker peace, the sources said. Both camps refused to make concessions and the delegation left without achieving their mission as the two factions refused to recognize each other as Muslims.

"Shekau's flat refusal to stop indiscriminate killings and branding anyone who does not share his view as an apostate is the major wedge to truce," said the first source, as is both groups' rejection of power-sharing. IS only recognizes ISWAP leadership since its split from Boko Haram and once the two factions coalesced Shekau would have to abdicate and his faction absorbed into ISWAP, said the first source.

"Shekau would rather die than give in and play second fiddle," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Former Tunisian finance minister named PM-designate

Former finance minister Elyes Fakhfakh was named prime minister-designate by Tunisias president late Monday, and will now face the difficult task of forming a cabinet within a month. Newly elected President Kais Saied on Monday mandated Mr ...

JNU student thrashed by other students for not allowing them to join 'special dinner' at Narmada hostel

A Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student staying at Narmada hostel in the varsity was on Monday allegedly beaten up by three students, a day after he had purportedly refused to let them have food at the hostel during special dinner. As per...

Motor racing-Alonso a free agent for Indy after McLaren contract ends

Fernando Alonso will be free to drive for whomever he chooses at this years Indianapolis 500 after ending his relationship with McLaren.The Formula One team confirmed on Monday that the double world champions contract had expired at the end...

UPDATE 2-TOM-Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Canada court as U.S. extradition trial kicks off

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in a Vancouver courtroom on Monday for the start of a trial to decide whether she can be extradited to the United States, as China repeated its call for Canada to release her. The United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020