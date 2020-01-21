Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuban tourism sector braces for further drop in U.S. visitors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 05:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 04:26 IST
Cuban tourism sector braces for further drop in U.S. visitors
Representative image Image Credit:

In the colonial Cuban city of Trinidad, handicrafts shop owner Lourdes Milan says she has already slashed prices due to the drop in U.S. visitors following Washington's tightening of sanctions and she's worried the situation will worsen this year.

Trinidad, five-hour drive east of Havana, was one of the top destinations for the Americans that poured into Cuba after the Obama administration eased decades-old restrictions on travel to the island during a short-lived 2014-2016 detente. But the number of U.S. visitors dropped by 21.9% last year after the Trump administration tightened those restrictions again and banned the recently re-instated cruises, according to data published this month in Cuban state magazine Excelencias.

The U.S. visitor's number will likely drop again this year due to new U.S. curbs on U.S. flights to Cuba that have come into effect since December. "We are reducing prices to the minimum because there is very little tourism," said Milan, who had not sold a single product by midday despite January being high season for tourism in Cuba.

The total number of visitors to the island dropped by 9.6% last year to 4.275 million, according to Excelencias. Slight rises in arrivals of Cubans living abroad and Canadians were unable to compensate for the double-digit decline in U.S. visitors - mostly via cruise ships - and a smaller drop in European tourists.

Paolo Spadoni, associate professor in the department of social sciences at Augusta University in the state of Georgia, said the full impact of the U.S. ban on cruises would be felt even more this year, as it was implemented last June. Moreover, the Trump administration barred U.S. airlines from flying to all destinations in Cuba besides Havana in December and announced this month it would curb public charter flights too.

"Now, all itineraries have to start in Havana, which means they cost more," Liliana Guerra, commercial vice director at Cienfuegos' Hotel Jagua, run by the Spanish hotel chain Melia, said in front of a swimming pool devoid of guests. "We are seeing a decrease in the arrival of Cubans from abroad who used these airports nearby to visit their families and then would stay in our hotel as a kind of family tourism."

The tourism ministry's delegate in Cienfuegos, Jose Gonzalez, said U.S. sanctions on oil shipments to Cuba were also having a knock-on effect. Some boat operators, for example, have had to shut sporadically due to lack of fuel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

McConnell proposal envisions speedy impeachment trial for Trump

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday proposed rules that would execute a potentially quick impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, with no guarantee that witnesses or new evidence would be allowed.A resolution McCon...

Simmons' triple-double carries 76ers past Nets

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double with a career-high-tying 34 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers made enough plays down the stretch to beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-111 Monday in New York. The 76ers beat the Nets fo...

Big two Irish parties closely matched as Sinn Fein surge - poll

Irelands main opposition party, Fianna Fail, edged ahead of the governing Fine Gael in an opinion poll on Monday, a far more modest lead than a separate survey suggested a day earlier amid a pre-election jump in support for third-placed Sin...

Trump, Macron agree important to complete digital services tax talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the importance of completing a successful negotiation on the digital services tax, the White House said on Monday.Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020