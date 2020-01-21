Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal Army helicopter deployed to search missing trekkers in Annapurna region

Nepal Army on Monday deployed a helicopter to assist search and rescue operations in the avalanche hit Annapurna region from where seven people had gone missing since Friday morning.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 04:47 IST
Nepal Army helicopter deployed to search missing trekkers in Annapurna region
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Army on Monday deployed a helicopter to assist search and rescue operations in the avalanche hit Annapurna region from where seven people had gone missing since Friday morning. Department of Tourism Official Mira Acharya confirmed that the Nepal Army has deployed its helicopter from Pokhara to search and rescue missing four Koreans and three Nepali near the Annapurna Base Camp.

"Today from 7 in the morning, a team comprising Nepal Army's Rescue Team, Tourism Department, Nepal Mountaineering Association, Himalayan Rescue Association, TAAN-Kathmandu's Representatives flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu then flew to the site of the incident. Upon reaching there we tried three to four times to take our team onto the ground and make attempt to search the missing ones but it was not possible. There was continuous and heavy snowfall and the area which was at first hit by an avalanche is continuously hit by snow slides because of which our team was not able to work on the search operation," Acharya, Director of Mountaineering, Hotel and Monitoring Section of Department of Tourism, Nepal told ANI on Monday. A total of nine Army officials were present in the group that went to the avalanche area on Monday.

"In the course of this time South Korean Ambassador, concerned Chief District Officers and other officials were present there for the observation and site-seeing of the area as well as effort. Our team has flown back for today and we are under consultation about the steps that are to be undertaken," Acharya further added. After the recommendation from the Department of Tourism's emergency rescue meeting of Sunday the Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation Ministry had requested the Nepal Army to help in the search and rescue operation.

Despite the ongoing effort to locate and rescue the missing personnel from one of the most famed trekking routes in the Himalayan Nation, no progress has been made so far. Frequent avalanches in the area of the incident have been creating a problem in the search and rescue operation for the missing trekkers.

"We have requested (Nepal) Army's helicopter and was sent there (Pokhara) from here (Kathmandu). Along with the helicopter, Army's High Altitude Rescue and a search team were sent over to the field in that helicopter. The team was well equipped with a search and rescue device. But we couldn't carry on our work there; we have to return back because of the weather condition. We are working on over how we can work over it," Department of Tourism Official Mira Acharya said. An area that lies between Annapurna village council-11 Himalaya and Deurali of Kaski district was hit by an avalanche on Friday afternoon after heavy snowfall in the area which has left seven people missing.

A total of five choppers now has been deployed on to search and locate the missing ones they only are able to take a round of presumed area from where trekkers are supposed to be missing. A search team deployed on Friday to take the tool on foot to the area of the incident on Sunday reached the area but could not find any clue about whereabouts of the missing personnel.

The avalanche hit the area between Deurali and Macchapuchre Base Camp lying between 3200- 3700 meters above the sea level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

McConnell proposal envisions speedy impeachment trial for Trump

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday proposed rules that would execute a potentially quick impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, with no guarantee that witnesses or new evidence would be allowed.A resolution McCon...

Simmons' triple-double carries 76ers past Nets

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double with a career-high-tying 34 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers made enough plays down the stretch to beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-111 Monday in New York. The 76ers beat the Nets fo...

Big two Irish parties closely matched as Sinn Fein surge - poll

Irelands main opposition party, Fianna Fail, edged ahead of the governing Fine Gael in an opinion poll on Monday, a far more modest lead than a separate survey suggested a day earlier amid a pre-election jump in support for third-placed Sin...

Trump, Macron agree important to complete digital services tax talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the importance of completing a successful negotiation on the digital services tax, the White House said on Monday.Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020