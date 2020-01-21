Fire kills Uzbek labourers in Siberian village

A fire killed 11 people, most of them laborers from Uzbekistan, in a wooden building in Siberia early on Tuesday, emergency services and Russian news agencies said. Two people managed to escape the flames that destroyed the single-story building in a village in the region of Tomsk, officials said.

Many of the dead had been working at a logging plant, according to the TASS news agency. The fire was probably caused by a short-circuit in a heater, an emergency services official said, according to the RIA news agency.

Ten of the dead were Uzbek nationals and one was a Russian woman, RIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

