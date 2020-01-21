Left Menu
Indian wins luxury car, USD 54,000 in Dubai raffle after buying tickets for decade

  • Dubai
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 13:46 IST
Indian wins luxury car, USD 54,000 in Dubai raffle after buying tickets for decade

An Indian storekeeper in the UAE has won a luxury car and a whopping 200,000 dirhams in a Dubai raffle, ending a decade-long wait to hit the jackpot, according to a media report on Tuesday. Sreejith has been buying raffle tickets every year for the last 10 years, Khaleej Times reported.

The storekeeper claimed an Infiniti QX50 car as well as 200,000 dirhams (USD 54,448) cash prize in the Infiniti Mega Raffle, part of the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the report said. Commenting on winning the jackpot, Sreejith said: "I couldn't believe my ears. I have diligently purchased a raffle ticket every year for the last 10 years, with the hopes to strike lucky one day. This win means so much to me and I now believe that dreams can come true. I have two boys and a third on the way and this money will ensure that my kids have a bright future ahead of them".

The Infiniti Mega Raffle offers DSF visitors the opportunity to drive away in an Infiniti QX50 car and 200,000 dirhams in cash every single day of the festival. Participants have to buy a raffle ticket for 200 dirhams to stand a chance to win. In addition, one lucky DSF shopper will go home with a grand prize of 1 million dirhams in cash at the end of DSF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

