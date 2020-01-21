Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM Imran leaves for Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:50 IST
Pak PM Imran leaves for Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum and meet the world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the annual event which kicked off at the ski resort town of Davos on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Special Assistant National Security Division Mooed Yusuf is accompanying Prime Minister Khan on his visit, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Ambassador at large for Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui will also join the Prime Minister at Davos, it said. Two key highlights of the Prime Minister's visit include keynote address at the World Economic Forum's Special Session and his interaction at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue with CEOs and corporate leaders.

On the sidelines, prime minister Khan will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including US President Trump. Several meetings are also scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives and representatives of international financial institutions.

Khan will also speak to senior international journalists and editors during a session with the Forum's International Media Council, the report said. The Time magazine has also featured Khan, among other global leaders, on the cover for its special edition of the World Economic Forum.

The special Davos issue features prime minister Khan, Microsoft founder, and philanthropist Bill Gates, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, World Economic Forum (WEF) Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde astride a ski-lift with snow-covered Swiss Alps in the background. Trump and climate activist Greta Thunberg can also be seen sitting together on another chairlift in the background of the illustration. The cover is headlined 'Next Gen World', with the story promising to highlight how young leaders are helping the globe.

The WEF summit began on Tuesday and will last four days. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the forum. A total of 53 heads of State are on the guest list. Nearly 3,000 participants from 118 countries are expected to attend the event during which political leaders, business executives, heads of international organizations and civil society representatives are set to deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iranian MP offers $3 million reward for "whoever kills Trump" - ISNA

An Iranian lawmaker offered a 3 million reward to anyone who killed U.S. President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid threats if it had nuclear arms, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday amid Tehrans latest standoff with Washington. Ten...

Delhi polls: Former DUSU chief Rocky Tuseed files nomination for Rajendra Nagar seat

Congress Rocky Tuseed on Tuesday joined the list of former DUSU presidents such as Arun Jaitley, Ajay Maken and Alka Lamba who have graduated from their respective partys student bodies to mainstream politics. Tuseed, who was the Delhi Univ...

Maha: Scrapped notes of Rs 25.8L face value seized, 3 held

Three people were arrested on Tuesday and demonetised currency with a face value of Rs 25.80 lakh was seized from them in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said. One of the accused tried to escape when cornered and was chased down by an as...

Afghan student stabbed near Goa University; one held

An Afghan student studying at the Goa University was stabbed by some men near here, police said on Tuesday, prompting the opposition Congress to allege that youths are getting provoked due to the poison of state-sponsored actions. One pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020