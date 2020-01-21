Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai officials resume peace dialogue with main southern insurgents

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:29 IST
Thai officials resume peace dialogue with main southern insurgents
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A senior Thai official met an envoy of the main insurgent group fighting in the country's largely Muslim south in what both sides described as a positive step towards a peace process, the Thai government said on Tuesday.

The meeting in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur marked the first time the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) had returned to talks since it pulled out of an earlier peace dialogue in 2014. The long-running insurgency in the Malay-speaking region of predominantly Buddhist Thailand has killed some 7,000 people over the past 15 years.

The conflict has flared on and off for decades as insurgent groups like the BRN continued a guerrilla war to demand independence for Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces, which were part of an independent Malay sultanate before they were annexed by the Thais in 1909. Successive Thai governments have refused to allow any degree of autonomy in the restive region. General Wanlop Rugsanaoh, the head of Thailand's Peace Dialogue Panel, met with Anas Abdulrahman, a representative of the BRN on Monday for a discussion brokered by the Malaysian government, a Thai government statement said.

A senior BRN official, Abdul Aziz Jabal, described the meeting as "the first round of official peace dialogue". He told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur that the two sides agreed on several mutual commitments, including a framework and terms of reference laying ground rules for future talks.

The BRN official added that the talks were attended by "observers from overseas", without elaborating. The BRN was among several insurgent groups to have participated in formal peace talks with the Thai government until a military coup in 2014. The military junta resumed talks with other insurgent groups two years later but the BRN did not join that process, which stalled in 2018.

Since then, the BRN and the Thai government have had several contacts, including a secret meeting last August outside of Thailand. Mara Patani, an umbrella group representing other insurgent factions, welcomed Monday's meeting as a positive step for the stalled peace process.

"It is good that the BRN has agreed to come to the table finally, We have been expecting that for so long and they were elusive," Abu Hafez Al-Hakim, a Mara Patani, spokesman, told Reuters. "I hope the Thai government will be serious and more committed from now on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Pru Life shares marginally up on Q3 earnings

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday ended marginally up after the firm reported a slight increase in net income. The stock opened at Rs 488 and gained 0.12 percent to close at Rs 489 on the BSE.On the NSE, the scrip...

Deadly storm lashing Spain closes schools, cuts power

Barcelona, Jan 21 AFP A winter storm which has killed three people lashed much of eastern Spain for a third day Tuesday, cutting power, forcing the closure of schools and severing road and rail links. National weather agency Aemet placed mo...

Congress forms 11-member panel to ensure better coordination between party and government in Punjab, Asha Kumari is chairperson.

Congress forms 11-member panel to ensure better coordination between party and government in Punjab, Asha Kumari is chairperson....

Soccer-Sheffield United sign defender Robinson from Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United have signed defender Jack Robinson from Championship side Nottingham Forest on a 2-12 year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Robinson, who started his career at Liverpool, joined Forest in 2018 and went on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020