New Lebanon government agreed, announcement due soon - sources

The agreement has been reached on a new Lebanese government of 20 ministers, including economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

One of the sources said the government, which is needed to tackle Lebanon's worst economic crisis in decades, should be announced soon, barring any last-minute hitch.

