Ahead of meet with Imran Khan in Davos, Donald Trump talks Kashmir, offers help

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the US was watching the developments between India and Pakistan in relation to Kashmir very closely and again offered his "help". Trump made the remarks ahead of his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. He met Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We're going to be talking about trade and many other things. But trade is going to be of very, very paramount importance. And we're doing more trade as it turns. And we're working together on some borders, and we're talking about Kashmir and the relation to what's going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we certainly will be helping. And we've been watching that and following it very, very closely," Trump said ahead of his meeting with Khan. Asked if he will visit Pakistan during his visit to India, Trump said: "Well, we're visiting right now, so we won't really have to".

Trump said Khan was his 'friend' and he is happy to meet him again. According to Pakistan media reports, Khan is also expected to talk on Islamabad's overtures in the Afghan Peace Process and said that he looked forward to discussing the important matter with the US president.

The last time Trump and PM Imran had met in 2019, the former had raised the issue of "mediating" between India and Pakistan over Kashmir following which India had termed it to be its "internal matter". The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World". (ANI)

