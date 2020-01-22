Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of meet with Imran Khan in Davos, Donald Trump talks Kashmir, offers help

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the US was watching the developments between India and Pakistan in relation to Kashmir very closely and again offered his "help".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 00:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 00:25 IST
Ahead of meet with Imran Khan in Davos, Donald Trump talks Kashmir, offers help
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan with US President Donald Trump in Davos on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the US was watching the developments between India and Pakistan in relation to Kashmir very closely and again offered his "help". Trump made the remarks ahead of his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. He met Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We're going to be talking about trade and many other things. But trade is going to be of very, very paramount importance. And we're doing more trade as it turns. And we're working together on some borders, and we're talking about Kashmir and the relation to what's going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we certainly will be helping. And we've been watching that and following it very, very closely," Trump said ahead of his meeting with Khan. Asked if he will visit Pakistan during his visit to India, Trump said: "Well, we're visiting right now, so we won't really have to".

Trump said Khan was his 'friend' and he is happy to meet him again. According to Pakistan media reports, Khan is also expected to talk on Islamabad's overtures in the Afghan Peace Process and said that he looked forward to discussing the important matter with the US president.

The last time Trump and PM Imran had met in 2019, the former had raised the issue of "mediating" between India and Pakistan over Kashmir following which India had termed it to be its "internal matter". The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Canada PM denies talking to queen about Harry, Meghan security

Montreal, Jan 21 AFP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday denied having spoken directly with Queen Elizabeth II about the costs of providing security for Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son. The British press has report...

DAVOS-World needs to prepare for "millions" of climate displaced - U.N.

The world needs to prepare for millions of people being driven from their homes by the impact of climate change, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Tuesday. Speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum, Filippo Gra...

Vale, auditor charged over deadly Brazil dam collapse: official

Belo Horizonte Brazil, Jan 21 AFP State prosecutors in Brazil on Tuesday charged mining giant Vale, its German auditor and 16 individuals over a massive dam collapse that killed 270 people last year. The January 25 tailings dam rupture in t...

UPDATE 2-Brazil charges ex-Vale CEO with homicide for dam disaster

Brazilian state prosecutors have charged Fabio Schvartsman, the former chief executive of miner Vale, and 15 other people with homicide for a dam disaster last year that killed more than 250 people, according to the charging document seen b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020