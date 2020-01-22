Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maltreated tigers and lions, rescued from Guatemala circuses, arrive in South Africa

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 02:38 IST
Maltreated tigers and lions, rescued from Guatemala circuses, arrive in South Africa

Twenty-one lions and tigers rescued from Guatemala arrived at a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa on Tuesday after an animal conservation and protection group said they endured years of severe confinement and maltreatment. The team from Animal Defenders International plucked the big cats from circuses in Guatemala after 18 months of persuading the government to enforce a 2018 ban on animals in circuses.

The animals were in abject condition, with some having had their toes clipped to prevent claw growth or their canine teeth knocked off, the group said. They were cared for at an ADI rescue center until they were able to be relocated to the sanctuary, ADI said. "This has been the toughest operation we have ever had," said ADI president, Jan Creamer. "We had lots of threats to ourselves, to the animals and to the operation, and we had to really battle our way through it."

The cats were kept in cramped conditions with little room to move, and "were malnourished, they were only being fed chicken feet and they were all poorly developed," Creamer said. The animals are recovering at an ADI sanctuary in South Africa. The nonprofit has conducted similar operations in Bolivia, Peru and Colombia and rescued nearly 200 animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Despite Sanders-Warren rift, gender talk largely absent from 2020 campaign trail

In the wake of a flap with Democratic rival Bernie Sanders over gender and electability, Elizabeth Warren made no direct mention this weekend in Iowa of the history-making potential of her candidacy as a woman seeking the White House.That s...

Syria cracks down on exchange firms to halt currency collapse

Syria cracked down on currency dealers blamed for speculation on Tuesday as part of several measures to stem a rapid collapse in the countrys currency that has in recent weeks worsened the plight of a devastated war-torn economy, dealers an...

UPDATE 1-Mexico says halted migrant caravan that entered country illegally

Mexicos government said on Tuesday that it largely halted a caravan of undocumented Central Americans migrants that waded across a river into Mexico, and says others who attempt to enter the country illegally will face the same consequences...

Australian bushfires threaten to drive tiny animal communities extinct

Australian animals living in specific habitats, such as mountain lizards, leaf-tailed geckos, and pear-shaped frogs, are battling the threat of extinction after fierce bushfires razed large areas of their homes, a new Reuters analysis shows...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020