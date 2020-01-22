Left Menu
Lebanon announces formation of new govt headed by Hassan Diab

Lebanon which has been rocked by anti-government protests for the last several months, finally has a new government, the country's presidency announced on Tuesday (local time).

  • ANI
  • Beirut
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 04:57 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 04:54 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab. Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon which has been rocked by anti-government protests for the last several months finally has a new government, the country's presidency announced on Tuesday (local time). Al Jazeera reported that the presidency announced the formation of the new government after Hezbollah and its allies clinched a deal on a cabinet that must tackle the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

The new government headed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, a 60-year old professor at the American University of Beirut, will consist of 20 ministers-technocrats. Diab said this government represents the aspirations of the demonstrators and stressed that "it will strive to meet their demands for an independent judiciary, for the recovery of embezzled funds, for the fight against illegal gains."

The country has been hit by protests since October last year against the ruling political class.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

