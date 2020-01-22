China confirms 473 cases of new coronavirus - state media
China has confirmed 473 cases of a new coronavirus, the People Daily newspaper said on Wednesday. The death toll remained at nine, it said.
The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei at the end of last year and has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, and Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
