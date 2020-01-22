Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militia ally of Iran's Soleimani shot dead in southwest Iran -IRNA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:42 IST
Militia ally of Iran's Soleimani shot dead in southwest Iran -IRNA
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gunmen in Iran shot dead a commander of the hardline Basij militia who was an ally of Qassem Soleimani, the senior Revolutionary Guards commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, the official news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday. The Basij are under the command of the Guards, the most powerful and heavily armed security force in the Islamic Republic.

IRNA said that Abdolhossein Mojaddami, a Basij commander in the city of Darkhovin in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, was shot on Tuesday in front of his home by two men riding a motorcycle. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, IRNA said. It described Mojaddami as one of the "defenders of the shrine", a reference used to describe members of security forces who have fought in recent conflicts in Iraq or Syria.

Soleimani, a general who oversaw Iran's drive to extend its influence across the Middle East, was killed at Baghdad airport on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to fire missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq in an escalation of their confrontation over Tehran's nuclear program and broader security issues in the region. On Saturday, the United States said it had imposed sanctions on a Revolutionary Guards general in Khuzestan who commanded units Washington accused of responsibility for killing anti-government protesters in November.

The U.S. State Department cited "multiple" media reports and information submitted by Iranians through its "Rewards for Justice" tipline saying that Guards units killed as many as 148 protesters with machinegun fire and by setting fire to a marsh in which protesters took cover in the city of Mahshahr. Iranian authorities disputed the U.S. account, saying security forces confronted "rioters" who they described as a security threat to petrochemical plants and to a key energy supply route that, if blocked, would have created a crisis.

Protests in November were initially sparked by hikes in gasoline prices but demonstrators quickly expanded their demands to cover calls for more political freedom and other issues. The unrest prompted the bloodiest crackdown on demonstrators in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic, which blamed foreign enemies for rising tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister visits Patnitop hill resort, assures support to promote tourism in JK

Union Minister Gen Retd V K Singh on Wednesday visited the snow-covered hill resort of Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir and said the Centre would provide all necessary support to promote tourism in the union territory, acc...

BSNL targets 1 lakh wireless broadband customers next fiscal

State-run BSNL on Wednesday said it expects to gain at least 1 lakh new broadband customers during the next fiscal in rural areas under its new Bharat Airfibre service. The connections will be sold through a partner registered with it and t...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo says he will testify in Trump impeachment trial if required

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he would be ready to testify in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial if legally obliged to, as political squabbles over the process intensified in Washington.If I am legally require...

Rugby-All change for the post-World Cup Six Nations

A post-World Cup Six Nations always feels like something of a fresh start but this years championship, featuring four new coaches and four new captains, is about as clean a slate as it gets.Defending champions Wales start the post-Warren Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020