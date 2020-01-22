Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump minimises severity of head injuries in Iran attacks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:14 IST
Trump minimises severity of head injuries in Iran attacks
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Wednesday minimized the severity of head injuries sustained by US troops during an Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi airbase as he was pressed on why he'd claimed no troops had been injured in the attack. "I heard they had headaches and a couple of other things...and I can report it is not very serious," Trump said at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland, arguing that potential traumatic brain injuries are less severe than, say, missing limbs.

"No, I don't consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I've seen," the Republican president said. "I've seen what Iran has done with their roadside bombs to our troops. I've seen people with no legs and with no arms. I've seen people that were horribly, horribly injured in that area, that war. No, I do not consider that to be bad injuries, no," he said.

In addition to the 11 service members who were flown out of Iraq on January 10 and January 15 for further examination of concussion-like symptoms, defense officials said that about 10 more were flown to Germany in recent days. Most were being treated for symptoms related to possible traumatic brain injury; a smaller number may have been suffering from psychological trauma, according to two defense officials who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.

The exact nature and severity of the apparent brain injuries have not been publicly released. Trump has repeatedly claimed that no Americans were harmed in the Iranian missile strikes on January 8, which came in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most powerful military general.

The question of American casualties was especially significant at the time because Trump cited the fact that no Americans were killed or injured as driving his decision not to retaliate further and risk a broader war with Iran. But in the days following the attack, medical screening determined that some of the US troops who took cover during the attack were suffering from concussion-like symptoms.

Last week, 11 US service members were flown from Iraq to US medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait for further evaluation of concussion-like symptoms. This was not reported to Defense Secretary Mark Esper until the day it was publicly announced, last Thursday; this comports with the usual practice of not reporting injuries to the Pentagon unless they involve the loss of life, limb or eyesight.

Trump told reporters he was informed of the concussion issue "numerous days" after the attack. US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, said in a statement Tuesday evening that given the nature of the reported injuries, "it is possible additional injuries may be identified in the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul accuses Modi government of damaging LIC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of damaging LIC and alleged that it was risking the future of the people. Gandhi said in a tweet that crores of honest people invest in LIC because they trust it.He sa...

Spanish government says it will raise minimum wage by 5.5% for 2020

Spains new government said on Wednesday it would raise the minimum wage by 5.5 percent effective immediately.The announcement by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz is part of a plan to raise the net minimum wage to 60 of the average national wage...

New Guatemalan government won't cancel U.S. asylum deal

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo on Wednesday said the new government in the Central American nation will continue to receive Honduran and El Salvadoran migrants returned from the United States under an asylum agreement with Washingt...

Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah for his 'sycophant' jibe, calls him 'frustrated'

Anupam Kher on Wednesday hit back at his A Wednesday co-star Naseeruddin Shah over his clown comment, saying the actor is not taken seriously due to his substance use. Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020