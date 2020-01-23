Left Menu
India and Tunisia focus on expanding bilateral economic ties, to work closely in multilateral forums

  • Tunis
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 01:06 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 00:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Tunisian counterpart Sabri Bachtobji during which the two leaders focused on expanding the bilateral economic cooperation and agreed to work closely in multilateral forums. Jaishankar arrived in Tunis earlier in the day on the concluding leg of his three-day two-nation trip to Niger and Tunisia. The tour is his first outreach to the African continent after becoming the foreign minister last year.

"Began my #Tunisia visit with a meeting with FM Sabri Bachtobji. As two vibrant democracies in different regions, discussed shared interests and challenges," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. "Agreed to work closely in multilateral forums especially the UN. Also focused on expanding bilateral economic cooperation and witnessed signing of an agreement on ICT," he added.

Later, Jaishankar met Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi and discussed on expanding exchanges, especially between Parliamentary institutions and civil society, between the two countries. The External Affairs Minister said he was "greatly touched" by the Speaker's "strong empathy for India".

Jaishankar also met President Kais Saied and "conveyed the good wishes of the world's largest democracy". The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a fair, just and a rule-based global order.

