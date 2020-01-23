China halts flights and trains out of virus outbreak city: state media

Beijing, Jan 22 (AFP) Authorities will suspend on Thursday flights and trains out of the Chinese city at the centre of a deadly virus outbreak, and say residents should not leave without a special reason, state media said. The move, effective at 10:00 am (0200 GMT), is meant to "resolutely contain the momentum of the epidemic spreading" and protect lives, the central city's special command centre against the virus said, according to state broadcaster CCTV. (AFP)

