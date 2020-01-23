Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela says murder rate down sharply in 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 08:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 08:05 IST
Venezuela says murder rate down sharply in 2019
Image Credit: ANI

Venezuela's government on Wednesday said the country's homicide rate fell dramatically last year. It went from 33 murders per 100,000 inhabitants to 21, for a drop of 37 percent, Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol said without offering an explanation for the decline.

These figures are at odds, however, with those of an NGO called the Venezuelan Violence Observatory, which said in December that there were 60.3 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019. It said 32 percent of homicides happened during police operations against suspected criminals.

The government classifies those cases as deaths "resisting authority" and does not include them in its murder statistics. The government said there were 17,849 such deaths through resisting authority from 2016 to last May.

The violence observatory said there were 16,506 murders in 2019 in the country of 30 million. Reverol accused the observatory of "distorting" its figures as part of a "war against the government." The UN Office on Drugs and Crime's latest figures from 2017 put the murder rate in Venezuela at 56.8 per 100,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia to buy more sugar from India to help resolve palm oil spat - sources

Malaysias top sugar refiner said it will increase purchases of the commodity from India, which according to two sources is part of efforts to placate New Delhi amid an ongoing spat over palm oil. MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad will buy 130,00...

UPDATE 9-Democrats accuse Trump at impeachment trial of corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine

Democrats accused President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial on Wednesday of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected and warned that Americas global prestige would suffer if the U.S. Senate acquits him. The Repu...

Six children injured in collision between two buses

Six children were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhis Naraina area, officials said.According to the Fire Department, it received a call at 7.10 am regarding the incident.The six children...

Davis, LeBron lead Lakers past Knicks

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 28 points Wednesday night for the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, who held off the New York Knicks 100-92. Davis was 7 of 14 from the field and 13 of 13 from the free-throw line, matching his most conversions w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020