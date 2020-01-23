Seattle police say investigating shooting with 'multiple victims,' suspect at large
Seattle police said on Thursday they were investigating a shooting with "multiple victims," and a suspect at large.
The police department, which said on Twitter that officers and medics were providing aid to victims at the scene, did not say if there had been any fatalities in the shooting.
